USF dance educator and performer John Parks on legacy

- After more than 30 years of shaping the arts and culture at the University of South Florida, dance educator and performer John Parks is retiring.
- Parks and Shana Corrada, the executive director of Dance Tampa Bay, sat down with anchor Deiah Riley to talk about a tribute ceremony.
WATCH: Interview dance educator and performer John Parks
Interview with John Parks
- The "John Parks-Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony" is a celebration honoring Parks' distinguished career.
- The event is on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the New Ta,[a Performing Arts Center.
- Find more information here.
Share Your Story with Deiah
Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.
Contact Deiah Riley
.
Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train
Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive
'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train