USF dance educator and performer John Parks on legacy

  • After more than 30 years of shaping the arts and culture at the University of South Florida, dance educator and performer John Parks is retiring.
  • Parks and Shana Corrada, the executive director of Dance Tampa Bay, sat down with anchor Deiah Riley to talk about a tribute ceremony.

  • The "John Parks-Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony" is a celebration honoring Parks' distinguished career.
  • The event is on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the New Ta,[a Performing Arts Center.
  • Find more information here.

