Grand Prix brings economic boost to St. Pete businesses

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With one of St. Pete's biggest events kicking off on Friday, thousands of people are making their way downtown.

The Grand Prix brings people from all over the world to the area and boosts our local economy.

Local shop owners said they are already seeing more shoppers walk into their businesses as the Grand Prix weekend kicks off.

"The racing community is so huge. Everybody comes from…there are people who come to the race who have been coming to the race for 50 years and it's generational," said Gwyn Green.

People like Tracey Nally and Gwyn Green traveled hundreds of miles for the Grand Prix, and while in town, they shop.

"I like mom and pop places, so I don't have a specific place, but we love exploring," said Nally.

The Grand Prix in St. Petersburg brings in thousands of people who then spend their money at local businesses.

"I had to buy a shirt because I was too warm today with what I wore…but anywhere, smoothies, ice cream," said Nally.

Doug Boles, IndyCar president, said his wife, Beth, visits a fashion studio in St. Pete during the Grand Prix.

"This is the place she comes every year…there's a little boutique here that she loves and she plans out the main events that we go to throughout the year and gets her outfits down here," said Boles.

"It certainly feels good that she always makes room to visit us at z.aa," said Liza Fleming.

Boutique owner, Liza Fleming, said Beth was featured in an article by Indianapolis Monthly, wearing one of her studio's dresses.

"I suggested it because it was a good twist to the theme of the races in like in an untraditional way," said Fleming.

Fleming said she's already seen more people walk through her studio's doors this week because of the event.

"I'm always excited because it's something fun and different, right. It's going to drive new people to the city, and it makes the locals come out…and hopefully it'll drive good business for everyone," said Fleming.

Business owners said they look forward to shoppers walking into their businesses during future Grand Prix events.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.