Should airports ban pajamas? Tampa International's satirical post sparks national debate

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa International Airport is making international headlines again for a satirical social media post calling for a ban on pajamas in airports.

The post, shared by TPA's social media team, seemed lighthearted at first, but it quickly ignited a nationwide conversation about what's appropriate to wear while traveling.

With millions of views across social media, Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips went to TPA to ask passengers for their opinions.

Julian Escallon, a USF alumnus who now lives in Chicago, says he is fully on board with the idea.

"I think it makes all the sense in the world," Julian said.

Kelly Richardson, who was flying home to Canada, agreed, saying the post resonated with her immediately.

"Oh, I absolutely did, and I'm like, right on," Canada said. "I told you about it. I was like, look at this. This is awesome."

Richardson said she would personally follow such a rule, but also wouldn't want to impose her views on others.

"Oh, I absolutely would be, yeah, for myself, you know, I can't control other people and nor do I want to, but for me, I'm OK with that," Canada said.

"I might be old-fashioned. I'm 61, but that's what I believe and what I was taught," Keith Richardson, Kelly's husband said.

Not everyone agreed. Erin Solano, who was flying home to New York City, said comfort should come first when flying.

"I am pro being as comfortable as possible. I think air travel is, you know, it can be unenjoyable in a lot of ways, so everybody should be comfortable," Solano said.

Despite the debate, Tampa International Airport has no plans to enforce a dress code. For now, pajama flyers are still free to make that choice, but the conversation is clearly worth having.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



