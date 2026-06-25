Local real estate expert discusses impacts of Affordable Housing Bill

- On Wednesday, President Trump announced that he would not sign the Affordable Housing Bill until the Senate passes his SAVE America Act.
- The Housing Bill, which passed both houses of Congress with enormous bipartisan support, encourages new home construction, forbids large investors from buying most of them, and incentivizes local governments to optimize zoning regulations to make construction easier.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Vincent Arcuri, a local real estate expert, about changes that could take place if this housing bill becomes law, could it spark home inventory, and in turn make homes more affordable.
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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
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Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.
FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal