TAMPA, Fla. — Every Thursday at Tampa Bay 28, we enter the Fan Zone and celebrate a Lightning fan who embodies the spirit of the team. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St Germain sat down with a local couple whose love story revolves around the Lightning.

WATCH: Love and Lightning: Local couple’s romance blooms over shared love for hockey and the Bolts

Love and Lightning: Local couple’s romance blooms over shared love for hockey

Jonathan Dotolo’s love for hockey and the Bolts started thanks to his dad at a very young age.

“What’s your favorite memory of the Lightning? Maybe with your dad?” asked St. Germain.

“Him pulling me out of school to get to the game early. Beat the traffic,” said Dotolo.

Kilee Manulak’s fandom grew as she fell in love with Jonathan.

“A lot of our date nights are planned around if the Lightning are playing,” said Manulak.

“Date nights are still happening,” said Dotolo.

“Compromise. It’s a compromise,” everyone laughed.

Now, they have so many special moments centered around the Lightning.

“This is a good one. Valentine’s Day last year, I had Mr. Thunderbug come to the house and surprise Kilee,” said Dotolo.

“That’s my other favorite,” said Manulak.

“She wants to be the Thunderbug,” said Dotolo. “So that’s the closet I could get her to him.”

They even hope to tie the knot next season under the Lightning Bolts.

“That’s what we want to do. Because I feel like that’s just us,” said Manulak.

“Favorite game you’ve been to?” asked St. Germain.

“Florida. Yeah. Florida Panthers for sure. That’s just the sunshine rivalry. I don’t think that will ever go away. It started from the very beginning,” said Manulak and Dotolo.

“Favorite player?” asked St. Germain.

“Mine is Vasy for sure. 100%,” said Manulak. “I just love him. I just do. I was like oh that’s my man right there.”

“My guy right here. Brandon Hagel. Relentless. Energetic. Brings tenacity. Goal scorer. Just checks all the boxes,” said Dotolo.

One of the couple’s dogs is even named after Manulak’s favorite player.

“Vasy! There you go. Protecting. There you go,” they said.

All over their home, the love for the Lightning is on full display. Memorabilia like a VHS of the of the inaugural season opener at the Florida State Fair grounds, hockey sticks, and autographs, showcasing decades of dedication.



Share Your Story with Lauren



Our health and our home are two things that impact our lives the most. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to helping you navigate the housing market; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.

Contact Lauren St. Germain First Name Last Name Email Phone: Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Our health and our home are two things that impact our lives the most. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to helping you navigate the housing market; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.