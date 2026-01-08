Oil and gas expert discusses how U.S. actions in Venezuela could impact gas prices

- Venezuela’s oil reserves are the largest in the world.
- On Tuesday, President Trump announced that Venezuela would turn over 30-50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the U.S.
- That may seem like a lot, but the U.S. consumed just over 20 million barrels per day over the last month.
- Now many are wondering how this may impact gas prices going forward.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with oil and gas expert R.T. Trevino about all of this and the bottom line for you.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone
.
Family of teen killed in DUI crash raises money for scholarships for future medical students
Hillsborough County deputies say a driver in a pickup truck ran a stop sign and crashed into the teen's car. Lexi Ringo and her mother were returning home from golf practice.
Family of teen killed in DUI crash raises money for future medical students