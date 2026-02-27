Florida Attorney General Uthmeier launches state investigation into Cuban boat shooting

FLORIDA — Florida’s attorney general says the state is launching its own investigation into a deadly boat shooting involving Cuban authorities that left at least one American dead and another injured.

The incident happened off the coast of Cuba.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said Florida will also follow the federal government’s lead, but he is prepared to prosecute if state laws were broken. He cited the State Special Maritime Criminal Jurisdiction, which allows Florida to pursue criminal charges for certain acts committed beyond the typical three mile limit off Florida's coast if the offense is illegal under federal law.

"I can confirm that at least one American was killed. We know that another American is injured. There were multiple Americans on the boat," Uthmeier told ABC News on Feb. 27.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Blake Phillips spoke with one of the friends of men tied to the deadly incident.

Cuban officials claim a group entered their waters and opened fire, prompting troops to respond. They also allege the boat carried weapons, Molotov cocktails and bulletproof vests, and that six survivors are in custody.

Uthmeier confirmed the vessel was registered to a Florida resident and carried multiple Americans. He said the state will not rely solely on information from Cuban authorities and will work alongside federal agencies, including the Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security, to determine if any crimes against Florida citizens or vessels occurred.