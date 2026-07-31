Two new elementary schools are opening in Manatee County this school year

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Schools return to the classroom on Aug. 10. This year, two new elementary schools will be open.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Dr. Laurie Breslin, the superintendent of Manatee County Schools, at one of the new facilities.

WFTS

Veterans Elementary is still under construction, but Dr. Breslin said it will be ready in time for the first day of school. The first floor will be open for students, and the second floor will be open in the fall.

The other new school is Rye Ranch Elementary, which will be fully open. It also has VPK programming.

WFTS

"We were talking about the layout of the two new elementary schools; they are basically inside of a neighborhood. Tell me why you guys decided to do it this way?” asked St. Germain.

"This is what families want. They want to be able to walk or ride their bike to their school campus with their children. They want to be able to hop on their golf cart,” said Dr. Breslin.

Manatee County is also opening a new high school in 2027.



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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.