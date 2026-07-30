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Bradenton outlines steps for reoccupancy after nursing home roof collapse

Bradenton nursing home
City of Bradenton
Bradenton nursing home
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BRADENTON, Fla. — The City of Bradenton released a new statement following the structural collapse at a Bradenton nursing home that forced the evacuation of 157 residents on Saturday.

The city said the building will not be considered for reoccupancy until the property owner completes a series of structural inspections.

Read the full statement below:


MediaStatement_07302026_AviataUpdate by Tampa Bay 28

The statement said after the collapse the property owner retained a licensed structural engineer and general contractor to assess the building.

"While the City does not routinely perform comprehensive structural inspections of existing occupied private facilities under the Florida Building Code, the collapse has triggered additional code requirements, including an engineering evaluation and City review, before the building may be considered for reoccupancy". said the statement from the city.

The city provided the property owner with a letter outlining the structural evaluations, inspections, and documentation required under Florida codes before the building may be considered for reoccupancy.

Read the letter below:


CodeRequirements_Aviata_07292026 by Tampa Bay 28

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