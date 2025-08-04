- ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.
- School starts in Manatee County on Monday, Aug. 11.
- ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan sat down with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman ahead of the first day of school.
- Ryan and Chapman discussed his role as interim superintendent, the increase in student enrollment, staffing, safety/security in schools, and new policies.
WATCH: One-on-One with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman
One-on-One with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman
MORE: Manatee County School Board selects four semi-finalists for superintendent search
- If you are interested in applying for a job in Manatee County schools, click here.
- You can see the full interview above.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants