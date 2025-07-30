Manatee County School Board selects four semi-finalists for superintendent search

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County School Board announced it has selected four semi-finalists to advance in the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Manatee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Wysong was terminated from his position during a special school board meeting back in May.

According to the finalized list, the candidates to replace him include:



Dr. Laurie Breslin, Executive Director of Student Support & Family Engagement, School District of Manatee County

David W. Adams, Director of School Leadership and Improvement, Montgomery County Public Schools (Maryland)

Dr. Misty Mathis, Executive Director of Curriculum, Nassau County School District

Luis B. Solano, Deputy Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District

The board says the next phase of the search includes final background checks for each semi-finalist. Another community feedback survey will be launched.

The board is scheduled to select finalists for interviews during its Aug. 12 meeting. Finalist interviews are expected to happen Aug. 18–19, and the board is inviting community members to watch the interviews and attend a community engagement event on Aug. 19.

Each finalist will then participate in individual interviews with board members. The board said it aims to select the new superintendent during its Aug. 26 meeting, with a final contract approval scheduled for Sept. 9.

For more on the superintendent search, visit here.