Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Manatee County School Board selects four semi-finalists for superintendent search

school students
ABC15
school students
Posted
and last updated

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County School Board announced it has selected four semi-finalists to advance in the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Manatee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Wysong was terminated from his position during a special school board meeting back in May.

According to the finalized list, the candidates to replace him include:

  • Dr. Laurie Breslin, Executive Director of Student Support & Family Engagement, School District of Manatee County
  • David W. Adams, Director of School Leadership and Improvement, Montgomery County Public Schools (Maryland)
  • Dr. Misty Mathis, Executive Director of Curriculum, Nassau County School District
  • Luis B. Solano, Deputy Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District

The board says the next phase of the search includes final background checks for each semi-finalist. Another community feedback survey will be launched.

The board is scheduled to select finalists for interviews during its Aug. 12 meeting. Finalist interviews are expected to happen Aug. 18–19, and the board is inviting community members to watch the interviews and attend a community engagement event on Aug. 19.

Each finalist will then participate in individual interviews with board members. The board said it aims to select the new superintendent during its Aug. 26 meeting, with a final contract approval scheduled for Sept. 9.

For more on the superintendent search, visit here.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.