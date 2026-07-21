Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Bradenton City Council Ward 4

Leading up to the 2026 Florida primary (August 19) and general election (Nov. 3), Tampa Bay 28 contacted qualified candidates for Bradenton City Council Ward 4. We asked candidates the same three questions and asked for responses to be provided by July 17. These are the candidates' responses to the questionnaire.

Keith Green

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Bradenton City Council because I believe public service is about putting our community first. Since 2022, I have proudly served on the Bradenton City Planning Commission, including serving as Vice Chair during the 2025 calendar year. Those experiences have given me the knowledge and leadership needed to address the complex issues that impact the quality of life for Bradenton residents.

I am committed to bringing fresh energy, thoughtful leadership, and practical ideas to the dais. Together, we can make decisions that strengthen our neighborhoods, improve our infrastructure, support public safety, and move our city forward while preserving what makes Bradenton a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

What sets me apart in this race is my proven record of public service and experience in city government.

I am also honored to have earned the endorsement of the Manatee Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 for the Bradenton City Council Ward 4 race. I am grateful for their confidence in my commitment to public safety and responsible leadership.

I believe Bradenton deserves a council member who brings experience, thoughtful leadership, and a demonstrated commitment to serving our community from day one.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

One of the most important issues facing Bradenton is our aging infrastructure. I appreciate that this challenge is being addressed through the Mayor's "Face It and Fix It" initiative, and many of these critical infrastructure projects are taking place in Ward 4. It is essential that we continue investing in the maintenance and modernization of our roads, utilities, and public infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community.

Traffic congestion is another issue that affects Bradenton residents every day, particularly during the downtown commute. We need practical, common-sense solutions that improve traffic flow while planning responsibly for future growth. By fostering strong partnerships between the public and private sectors, we can identify innovative solutions, secure resources, and deliver meaningful results that improve mobility and enhance the quality of life for everyone in Bradenton.

Lisa Gonzalez Moore

Lisa Gonzalez Moore

Why are you running for office?

My first term began with a desire to improve the road and drainage conditions within my neighborhood, and has blossomed into a passion for moving the City of Bradenton forward as we tackle issues related to aged infrastructure and creating a more vibrant downtown. I see a second term as an opportunity to continue the work on the momentum that I have helped build in the past four years.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I have been a resident of Manatee County for over 25 years and of Ward 4 for over 16 years. I walked along side my community during the devastating impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton to Ward 4. One of my notable strengths that I bring to Council include an ability to build relationships and collaborate with residents, staff, and fellow Councilmembers with honesty and transparency. Residents have come to depend on my contribution to Council as one that probes other viewpoints in a professional manner and engages in challenging conversations in order to get to the best result for the City.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Facing the damage from the 2024 storm season only reinforced the danger of ignoring the City’s state of infrastructure. Increasing resiliency in our stormwater and sewer treatment facility and collection systems is critical to the health of our community and lays the foundation for issues facing the City such as economic redevelopment of our downtown, including how to maintain local businesses and encourage work force grown in the immediate area. This involves sourcing funding for those kind of investments. That type of fiscal planning requires leaders that can face the complexity behind how we prioritize projects and maintenance for the long term growth of our City. My combined service on relevant councils and boards equips me to tackle policy making that modernizes Bradenton’s infrastructure systems in a fiscally conservative and responsible manner.

All responses to Tampa Bay 28's questionnaire were submitted formally by the candidates.