Dangerous rip currents prompt red flag warning at Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dangerous rip currents continue to threaten swimmers at Clearwater Beach as persistent winds and tropical activity in the Gulf create hazardous surf conditions, prompting lifeguards to rescue more than a dozen people in recent days.

The City of Clearwater said Clearwater Fire & Rescue Beach Lifeguards responded to eight water rescues on Monday and another five rescues by Tuesday due to dangerous rip currents.

Red flags are flying along Clearwater Beach, signaling rough surf and dangerous rip currents. Officials advise people not to enter the water while red flags are posted. If you choose to enter the water, officials urge swimmers to stay near a lifeguard, pay attention to the warning flags posted at each lifeguard tower, and obey all signs and flag warnings.