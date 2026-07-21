3 teens charged with attempted murder in Tampa after attack man left with 'traumatic brain injury': TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police announced Tuesday that three teens are facing attempted murder charges after attacking a homeless man who suffered a "traumatic brain injury."

The violent attacks happened on July 13, leaving a man and woman injured because the teen boys were "bored," according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said the assaults started at about 2:30 am, when the three teen boys approached and began antagonizing and throwing rocks at a man in his mid-40s and woman in her mid-30s who were resting in the 800 block of East MLK Boulevard.

The woman was struck in the back of the head, but she was not seriously injured.

TPD said the incident was initially unreported.

Hours later, at about 7:45 am, police found a "man in his mid-60s lying severely injured and unresponsive behind a closed business," TPD said.

He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. TPD said he is still on a "medically necessary ventilator," while his condition is closely monitored.

The two violent attacks were less than 1/4 mile from each other, TPD investigators discovered.

TPD identified 13-year-old, 14-year-old, and 16-year-old boys as the suspects, who were detained in connection to multiple reported car burglaries along Emma Street with a 16-year-old girl.

TPD said investigators later tied the three teen boys to the violent attacks after recovering clothing and evidence.

All three teen boys were arrested on July 16.

They each face attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon evidencing prejudice, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges. The 13-year-old boy has additional charges battery and exposure of sexual organs in connection with a separate incident reported by a woman at a nearby park, while he was detained.

The three teen boys and the teen girl, who police say did not engage in the violent attacks, face six counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance related to TPD's auto burglary investigation.

"The fact that boredom is cited as a reason for criminal activity at any level, let alone attempted murder, is highly concerning, and those responsible will be held fully accountable," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "While many teens in our city actively participate in constructive, city and department-sponsored programs, there is simply no excuse for the senseless behavior demonstrated by this group."

TPD encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, or provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.