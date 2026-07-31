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Clearwater officers rescue woman from sinking car after crash into pond

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Clearwater Police Department
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two Clearwater police officers swam into a pond and pulled a woman from a sinking car after a crash near a busy intersection Thursday evening.

According to Clearwater police, the crash happened around 6:34 p.m. near McMullen Booth Road and Enterprise Road when a vehicle went into the water.

Police said Officer Jonathan Hurt and Officer Hunter Smaldone arrived to find the car rapidly becoming submerged.

Investigators said the officers swam to the vehicle and attempted to open the driver’s side door, but it was locked. Officers tried communicating with the driver and asked her to unlock the door, but she did not respond.

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Officer Hurt then broke the driver’s side window, unlocked the door, and pulled the woman from the vehicle. The two officers brought her safely back to shore.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment.

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Because visibility in the water was poor, a Clearwater Fire & Rescue diver entered the pond to confirm no other passengers were inside the vehicle.

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