Lightning strike sparks attic fire at Clearwater home: CFR

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater family escaped safely after lightning struck their home Thursday afternoon and started a fire in the attic.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue, crews responded at 3:34 p.m. to a home on Temple Street after a woman called 911 reporting the house had been hit by lightning.

Clearwater Fire Rescue

Officials said the residents evacuated the two-story home before firefighters arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.