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Lightning strike sparks attic fire at Clearwater home: CFR

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Clearwater Fire Rescue
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Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater family escaped safely after lightning struck their home Thursday afternoon and started a fire in the attic.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue, crews responded at 3:34 p.m. to a home on Temple Street after a woman called 911 reporting the house had been hit by lightning.

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Officials said the residents evacuated the two-story home before firefighters arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach

Florida Fish and Wildlife said it arrested a hotel owner and bar owner accused of placing over 1,000 mothballs on St. Pete Beach.

Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach

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