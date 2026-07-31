Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Hillsborough County Commissioner District 3

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Gwen Myers

Gwen Myers

Background (provided by candidate):

Gwen was married to the late Randolph T. Myers, Sr., She is the daughter to Mrs. Dorothy A. Williams and the late David Williams, Gwen has four sisters…Norma Gilbert, Carolyn Williams, Rosalyn Wise, and Dorothy Flowers and one adult stepson Eric and wife Yolanda. Gwen is a graduated Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University (FAMU) – B.S. Business Administration/ Accounting

Serving on the Following Boards Affordable Housing (Chair), Children’s Board, (Secretary/Treasurer), Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County, Environmental Protection Commission (Chair), Florida State Fair Authority, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority Board (Secretary) Hillsborough County Transportation Planning Organization (Former Chair) Hillsborough/Pinellas Workforce Development Consortium (Former Chair) and Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating (Chair).

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to continue to serve my constituents of District 3, “It’s About The People” for: Affordable Housing - Ensuring everyone qualified has access to an affordable and decent home through the County's Affordable Housing Program.

Healthcare - Continuing to provide access to healthcare (dental, primary care, specialty care, and vision) for individuals who are eligible for Hillsborough County's Health Care Plan.

Jobs - Expanding new employment opportunities and supporting small business in our communities and neighborhoods.

Public Safety - Ensuring adequate funding is available for the Fire and Rescue Department and the Sheriff's Office supporting the men and women who provide vital

services to our citizens and businesses.

Roads - Making our roads safer for everyone who uses them! Bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians.

Smart Growth - Planning for smart growth, including fire stations, infill and redevelopment, infrastructure improvements, parks and recreation centers, and the roads

and schools our communities depend on.

Town Hall Meetings - Representing Hillsborough County at community engagement meetings to listen to and address citizens' concerns. Youth Summer Programs/Jobs - Continuing to work with County Government and the Children's Board of Hillsborough County for allocation of funds that support programs and employment opportunities.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

Experience Matters! I have worked for Hillsborough Government for 25 years, retired in 2013, and, in 2020, I joined the Hillsborough County Board of County Commission and uses my experiences to vote on matters that effect the constituents of Hillsborough County “It’s About The People.” Particularly in the areas of: housing, infrastructure, health care, and social services etc. In addition, knowing county government.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

I am qualified to address the most important issues facing the local/state/ nation are:

Economy – Today, individuals and families are hurting with the high costs of gas and groceries. Many people cannot find employment.

Healthcare – Today, individuals and families cannot afford the high costs of healthcare insurance.

Housing – The costs of housing needs to be more affordable for individuals and families to afford to purchase. In addition, the subsidy needs to be increased to help more individuals and families to qualify to become homeowners.

Transportation – In Hillsborough County light rail is need for travelers along I-4 Corridor to the Tampa International Airport.