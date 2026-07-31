Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Hillsborough County Commissioner District 7

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:

Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Aileen Rodriguez

Aileen Rodriguez

Background(provided by candidate):

Aileen was born in Puerto Rico and raised here in Plant City on her father’s dairy farm. Her mother was a Spanish language professor, and Aileen has lived in the region for over 40 years. She attended Hillsborough Community College and the University of South Florida. Aileen holds a BA in Organizational and Interpersonal Communications with a concentration in Psychology from the University of South Florida. She received leadership training through the American Management Association and earned a certificate of Inclusive and Ethical Leadership through the University of South Florida. She has worked for a number of prominent institutions such as Moffitt Cancer Center, the Helios Education Foundation, and U.S. State Senator Mel Martinez. She resides in Tampa with her husband Jeremy, their two boys, and two dogs.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for office because Hillsborough County has just become too unaffordable for everyday working people. Our housing and transportation costs are astronomical, meanwhile traffic is worse and rents haven’t come down. I’m running for office because I am not a politician, I am a mom of two boys, a career community servant, and a civic advocate. It’s time to bring fresh eyes and fresh perspective to the old problems politicians of the past haven’t solved. The people of Hillsborough County wake up every day and go to work; they deserve elected officials who wake up every day thinking about them.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

Both of my opponents are entrenched in the politics of the past. Commissioner Wostal is a bully who sows division, Cindy Stuart is a career politician. I represent a new generation of servant leadership, endorsed by a number of current and former elected officials and local organizations, who want to break the partisan gridlock at County Center and make transformational investments in our future. Hillsborough County deserves leaders focused on what’s next, not what’s behind us. I would also proudly become our County’s first bilingual Latina County Commissioner.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Affordability is the chief issue facing Hillsborough County today. Citizens in our community are overly burdened by housing and transportation costs. It costs the average Hillsborough County citizen over $12,000 a year to fuel, ensure, and maintain their own personal automobile. Those costs are holding young couples back from having families or putting down payments on their first home. I want to work with the private sector to expand and diversify our housing supply and resolve some of the congestion issues clogging our roads. I have a career in community service having worked with U.S. Senator Mel Martinez and several prominent institutions in the region. I’ve worked across the aisle to get things done my whole career – and that’s the exact kind of leadership we need in County Center.

Cindy Stuart

Cindy Stuart

Background(provided by candidate):

Cindy Stuart is not a new name for Hillsborough County voters. Currently running for County Commissioner for District 7, Stuart has previously served the county as a member of the School Board and as Clerk of the Court. A lifelong Democrat and Tampa native, she is against fighting for political parties, and is instead dedicated to bringing real, beneficial change for citizens of Hillsborough as she has already done in the past. With a successful track record in fiscal and governmental management, Stuart offers the county a safe, affordable, and bright future with her leadership.

Why are you running for office?

Hillsborough County needs leaders who bring results, not just talking points. Stuart is prepared to bring solutions to the table through hard work, bipartisanship, and accountability, providing the community with leadership they can trust in.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

Having previously served Hillsborough County on the School Board and as Clerk of the Court, Stuart’s extensive experience in government management and proven dedication to her constituents is her ultimate advantage against her opponents in the race for County Commissioner.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Responsible financial management is essential when it comes to leading a large community like Hillsborough, and Stuart is dedicated to bringing her expertise to ensure the County’s money is going towards serving its people. In the past, she has helped steer a school budget of almost $3 billion, raised thousands of dollars for organizations such as The Spring of Tampa Bay, and served as the Comptroller for Hillsborough County, all of which prove her to be highly qualified when it comes to solving any financial issues the county faces.