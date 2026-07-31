Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Holmes Beach Mayor

FLORIDA — Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the August 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?



The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Dan Diggins

Dan Diggins

Background (Provided by candidate):

Dan Diggins began serving on the City Commission in November 2022 and was re-elected in 2024 to an additional two-year term expiring November 2026. He was elected by the City Commission to serve as Commission Chair 2024-2025 and in 2025-2026 was elected to serve as Vice-Chair. Commissioner Diggins serves as Commission Liaison for the Island Transportation Planning Organization, and serves as a member and the City's Liaison for the Tourist Development Council. Commissioner Diggins has an Engineering Degree from the University of Massachusetts.

Why are you running for office?

I provide extensive experience in emergency response, executive leadership and extensive knowledge of city operations.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I have been active in city business for many years as a commissioner and know and understand our challenges.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Traffic congestion at a beach community is a major issue. As an aviation transportation expert in my previous career I understand how to match capacity with demand. This is best done by implementing new procedures and structural changes to our roadways that allow a better flow of traffic on and off the island.