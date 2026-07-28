Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for St. Petersburg City Council District 6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leading up to the 2026 Florida primary (Aug. 18) and general election (Nov. 3), Tampa Bay 28 contacted qualified candidates for St. Petersburg City Council District 6. We asked candidates the same three questions and asked for responses to be provided by July 17. These are the candidates' responses to the questionnaire.

Terri Balliet

Terrie Balliet

Background (provided by candidate)

Terri Balliet is a lifelong Pinellas County resident and nationally recognized nonprofit leader with more than 25 years of experience serving children, families, seniors, and vulnerable populations. She is CEO of the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County and formerly served as Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services. Terri co-founded St. Petersburg’s CALL program, which pairs social workers with law enforcement to respond to nonviolent 911 calls involving mental health, substance use, and homelessness. She is running for City Council to bring compassionate, practical leadership that strengthens neighborhoods, supports small businesses, improves housing, and public safety.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because I love St. Petersburg and believe our city works best when we put people first. Throughout my career, I’ve served children, families, seniors, and individuals facing crisis. I’ve seen firsthand how local government decisions impact daily life. I want to bring that experience to City Council to help ensure our neighborhoods are safe, our infrastructure is strong, housing is attainable, and every resident feels heard. Just as importantly, I want to be a voice for our young people and make decisions that create opportunities not only for today’s residents, but for future generations who will call St. Petersburg home.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

What sets me apart is my combination of frontline service, executive leadership, and a lifelong commitment to children and families. I’ve worked directly with people in need as a case manager, built innovative programs like the CALL model, and currently lead an organization responsible for protecting vulnerable children and families. Every day, I work alongside youth, families, schools, service providers, and community partners to solve complex challenges. This experience has given me a deep understanding of both the challenges people face and the solutions that make a real difference. I am committed to bringing that perspective, along with a focus on collaboration, accountability, and compassion, to every decision I make in service to children, families, and our community.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The most important issue facing St. Petersburg is managing growth while preserving affordability, infrastructure, and quality of life for current and future residents. Residents are concerned about housing costs, flooding and resiliency, public safety, and maintaining the character of our neighborhoods.

Addressing these challenges requires thoughtful planning, leadership and inclusivity in solving complex issues. Throughout my career, I’ve worked to improve outcomes for children, strengthen families, and build systems that create long-term success. I understand that the decisions we make today will shape the opportunities available to our youth and future generations.

Jameka Williams

Jameka Williams

Background (provided by candidate)

Jameka is a marketing and community professional without extensive ties to the community. She is a performance artist and avid supporter of St. Pete's visual and performance arts scene. She currently serves on her neighborhood association in Historic Uptown as well as a member of Faith In Florida, The League of Women Voters, and the Democratic Socialists of America. Her advocacy works includes policy work for affordable housing, increasing tenant protections, as well as fighting for voter, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because St Pete is at a crossroads and we need to decide if we are going to move forward as a city that takes care of all of its residents, not just a few. As a black, queer, working-class woman, I am committed to representing every resident of St Pete and ensuring all residents can live with dignity and have access to opportunities that ease their quality of life. I believe government should be accessible, transparent, and accountable to the people, and I'm committed to leading with that in mind, ensuring all residents can take up space and be heard in the democratic process.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I am a grassroots organizer first and have spent years organizing alongside and listening to the experiences of the most vulnerable in our city. At the same time, I have built relationships with key stakeholders, business owners, neighborhood leaders, nonprofits, and advocacy groups that will aid me in bridging divides, building coalitions, and creating tangible, practical solutions that echo throughout District 6 and St. Pete as a whole.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Affordability is our most important issue we are facing. I have spent years researching housing policy and have plans to scale those solutions to St. Pete. Further, I have experience building coalitions and creating successful programs that provided tangible impact and I will use those skills to create more housing, build up infrastructure, increase job opportunities, fund the arts and local businesses, help our unhoused community, and increase the quality of life for (working class, senior, young professionals) residents so that they can live with dignity, have access to good paying jobs, and contribute to our local economy.