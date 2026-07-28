A Hug 1,393 Days in the Making: Hurricane Ian odyssey ends as Florida family moves into new home

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly four years after Hurricane Ian destroyed her family's home, Kaylee Sandin is finally settling into a new house built through a partnership of state recovery programs, nonprofit organizations and local volunteers.

The home was formally dedicated on July 22, marking the end of a recovery process that stretched 1,393 days since Ian devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September 2022.

Since the storm, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska has stayed in contact with the family following their journey every step of the way.

The Sandin family spent years navigating temporary housing after the storm, including living in their damaged home, disaster housing, and recreational vehicles while waiting for permanent housing.

During a home dedication ceremony, local officials, volunteers and community members gathered to celebrate the milestone.

"I get chills thinking of what transitions you have gone through to get to this point, but it's paid off," Colonel James "Chip" Roberts, with the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, said. Roberts is the board chair for Recover Hardee.

The event also included a blessing for the family's new home.

The family's recovery has been documented over the past several years as they worked to rebuild their lives after the storm.

Asked what it was like to see supporters gathered inside a finished home that once stood as a storm-damaged structure and later an empty lot, Sandin said:

"It’s amazing. It's amazing."

The project involved numerous organizations and agencies that contributed to the rebuilding effort.

"You guys can see all of the agencies that are listed. It takes so many people to make today come true," Jamie Samuels said during the dedication.

Among the groups involved were nonprofit organizations, community partners and officials associated with Florida's rebuilding programs.

Terry Morgan, a Rebuild Florida manager, "No doubt, you guys have gone through devastation. You've gone through the hurricane. You've gone through that and the recovery process. And I'm just thankful and representing Rebuild Florida that we're here to give you a home that you're happy about, and to work with all of our friends in the community."

For Sandin, the reality of having a permanent home again has taken time to sink in.

"Coming into the driveway, it was like, wow, this is ours. Like, I don't know. It was magical," she said.

She told Paluska the first morning after waking up in their new home was unreal.

"It felt like a dream, you know, waking up here on Monday morning and having a house, and the kids having rooms, and not being in an RV, and not being in a hotel," Sandin said.

When asked how her children adjusted to the first night in the new home, Sandin said:

"They did great. They loved it. Having the yard and the space again was really nice."

One of the most memorable moments of the dedication ceremony came when Maribel Rico, a disaster case manager with the non-profit SendMeMissions hugged Sandin.

"I'm so happy to be here. Can I hug you?" Rico asked.

As the two hugged, Rico whispered, "I'm so happy for you."

"We couldn't have done it without you. We really couldn't have,” Sandin said.

For the Sandin family, the moment marked the end of a nearly four-year odyssey that began with one of Florida's most destructive hurricanes and concluded with a return to permanent housing made possible through a broad community rebuilding effort.

The partners that made it possible can’t be overlooked:

SendMeMissions

Recover Hardee

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Rebuild Florida

American Red Cross

Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc.

Step Up Suncoast

GiveWell Community Foundation

Presbyterian Disaster Assistance



Share Your Story with Michael



A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida’s growth impacts our state’s wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.

Contact Michael Paluska First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida’s growth impacts our state’s wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.