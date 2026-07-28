Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners D-6

Leading up to the 2026 Florida primary (Aug. 18) and general election (Nov. 3), Tampa Bay 28 contacted qualified candidates in Tampa Bay area races. We asked candidates the same three questions and asked for responses to be provided by July 17. These are the candidates' responses to the questionnaire.

David Glenn Jr.

David Glenn Jr

Background (provided by candidate)

David has always taken a leadership role in everything he has accomplished. He will take charge of the issues and lead us to build a better Pinellas County. He has several great ideas on how to bring about some well-needed changes to county government and planning. David has lived in Florida since 1987 and in Pinellas County for the last 26 years. He has raised a son and daughter into adulthood. David attended a variety of schools, starting at Hillsborough Community College (HCC), earned 2 Bachelor's degrees at Florida A&M University (FAMU), and a Master's degree from the University of Florida (USF). He works tirelessly as a registered Florida Architect and Interior Designer Monday through Friday, designing a variety of interesting projects that have included schools, community centers, transit facilities, animal service facilities, multi-family housing, and senior living facilities.

Why are you running for office?

David has lived in Pinellas County since 2000 and has watched as career politicians keep collecting paychecks, taking vacations around the world, and nothing much getting done to improve the lives of other Pinellas County residents. He’s “Tired of it” and wants to see a change. Aren’t you “Tired of it too?” As an admirer of former Governor Bob Graham, David plans to dedicate some of his time to perform “Workdays” while in office, performing a variety of jobs around Pinellas County to better connect with the workers and dreamers who live and work in Pinellas County.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

David Glenn Jr. is not a career politician. He has worked hard all his life to achieve his goals and aspirations. Like many of you, I’m just one of your neighbors, have a home mortgage, drives an older car, and does his own laundry and shopping. As your next Pinellas County Commissioner, David will share his ideas and work with others to implement his plans. As an architect, we tend to think outside the box for ideas and generally come up with innovative solutions to a variety of problems. There’s nothing to difficult that I can’t try to solve. I’m here to “Build a Better Pinellas. Build a Better Future!”

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The biggest problem to solve is how to bring in more revenue into Pinellas County without having to raise taxes after years of cost-cutting of community services. This can be done in a couple of ways. The first way is through increased vertical land development initiatives in carefully selected areas that will increase out property tax base and revenues. The second way is to actively promote more tourism in Pinellas County to bring additional revenue from outside the county into our county. We can then take this excess revenue and reinvest this back into the community and county services. These would include investment in public transit, parks & recreation, library services, building & zoning department, animal rescue, adoption and rehabilitation services, infrastructure maintenance and improvements, and creating a variety of affordable housing options for all, including teachers, first responders, seniors and veterans.

Kathleen Peters

Kathleen Peters

Background(provided by candidate):

I’m seeking re-election to the Pinellas County Commission, where I’ve served since 2018. In office, I’ve focused on fiscal responsibility, public safety, behavioral health, environmental stewardship, and resilient infrastructure. I’ve worked to improve access to behavioral health treatment by advancing a “no wrong door” system of care. Before serving on the Commission, I represented southwest Pinellas in the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2018. A Pinellas resident since 1985, I’m an Eckerd College and St. Pete College graduate, former small business owner, and I cherish my time with my husband, kids, grandchildren, and my yellow lab, Paisley.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for re-election because I believe Pinellas County is worth protecting—for today’s residents and for future generations. As Florida’s most densely populated county, we have a responsibility to preserve the natural resources and coastal communities that make this such a special place to live. I want to continue advancing meaningful investments in coastal resiliency, beach nourishment, water quality, and environmental conservation so our neighborhoods remain protected, our economy remains strong, and future generations can enjoy the same Florida lifestyle that we know and love. I’m also committed to continuing the progress we’ve made in behavioral health. Too many individuals and families struggle to navigate a fragmented system during their most difficult moments. I’ve worked to improve access to mental health and addiction treatment by advancing a coordinated “no wrong door” approach, and there is more work to do. By bringing together healthcare providers, first responders, local governments, and community organizations, we can build a system that delivers timely care, improves public safety, and helps people recover with dignity while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I’m a solutions-oriented, common sense public servant. What has always mattered most to me is getting results—not scoring political points. Throughout my public service, I’ve built relationships across the political spectrum because solving problems for our community requires listening, collaboration, and a willingness to work with anyone who shares the goal of improving Pinellas County.

My record reflects that approach. Whether it’s improving public safety, safeguarding taxpayer dollars,strengthening behavioral health services, or protecting our beaches and environment, I’ve focused on bringing people together to find practical solutions. I believe voters are tired of division and rhetoric. They deserve leaders who stay engaged in the community, focus on the issues that matter most, and judge every decision by one question: Is it the right thing for the people of Pinellas County?

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The greatest challenge facing Pinellas County today is affordability. Families are feeling the effects of rising housing costs, insurance premiums, groceries, and everyday expenses. While local government cannot solve every aspect of the affordability crisis, we have a responsibility to control the costs that are within our authority and make smart investments that reduce long-term expenses for residents. Throughout my time on the County Commission, I’ve focused on doing exactly that. Long before government efficiency became a national conversation, I called for rolling back the county’s property tax rate as property values increased so homeowners wouldn’t face unnecessary tax hikes. As a result, Pinellas County has reduced its property tax rate in four of the last five years, returning more than $100 million to taxpayers. While we cannot directly control property insurance rates, we’ve made significant investments in coastal resiliency, stormwater infrastructure, and flood mitigation that helped improve our FEMA Community Rating System score, reducing flood insurance costs for many residents. By continuing to practice fiscal discipline, investing in resilient infrastructure, and protecting taxpayers, we can help keep Pinellas County an affordable place to live while preserving the quality of life that makes our community special.