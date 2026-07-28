Tampa native Deliah Autry-Jones chases Olympic gold as flag football makes its debut in 2028

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Deliah Autry-Jones is chasing the biggest goal of her career as flag football prepares to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Autry-Jones, a Robinson High School alum, has spent six years with Team USA and earned three World Championship gold medals. Now she has her sights set on Olympic gold.

"It's so far, yet so close. It's giving me all the hope and motivation that I need. I haven't been able to experience that. Knowing there is one more thing I want to check off my bucket list before I retire is playing in the Olympics," Autry-Jones said.

She has watched the sport grow rapidly since she began playing, when opportunities for girls were limited.

"I never expected the sport to blow up like this in such a short amount of time," Autry-Jones said.

To focus on her Olympic pursuit, Autry-Jones recently moved to part-time work as a pediatric physical therapist. One of her patients is a boy named Trey, who has a rare genetic disorder called Cornelia de Lange syndrome. The two have worked together in therapy for three years.

Trey's mother, Ashton Wiggins, has seen the results firsthand.

"Therapy-wise, he has thrived so much. He can move his legs, he can kick, he can ride a bicycle. She's just done so much for him," Wiggins said.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Autry-Jones works as a pediatric phyiscal therapist

Autry-Jones sees the same resilience in her patients that she sees in athletes.

"He has come a long way. He is pretty resilient," Autry-Jones said.

That quality carries across both of her roles. In addition to her therapy work, Autry-Jones coaches flag football at Robinson High School and hosts her "Camp 13" flag football clinics.

"It's the same as coaching in flag football. You're coaching the kids in a different perspective. It's the same values and mentality as far as pushing them," Autry-Jones said.

As she trains to earn a spot on the Olympic roster, Autry-Jones said her purpose extends beyond winning championships.

"I really connect with the emotional side of flag football and how it gives young girls a voice," Autry-Jones said.

"I want to leave a legacy that expands beyond the field," Autry-Jones said.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes by emailing him. .