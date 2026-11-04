Sen. Ashley Moody projected to win re-election for U.S. Senate seat

Republican Sen. Ashley Moody is projected to win the special election for U.S. Senate in Florida.

Moody, the incumbent who was appointed to the Senate by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2025 after Marco Rubio left the seat to become secretary of state, ran against Democratic challenger Angie Nixon.

Moody will serve the remaining 2 years of Marco Rubio's term before having to run for the full 6-year seat in 2028.

Moody served as Florida attorney general from 2019 to 2025, and served as a Hillsborough County circuit judge and federal prosecutor before that.

Her Senate biography describes her priorities as supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda, securing the border, and upholding the rule of law.