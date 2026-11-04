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Charlie Crist projected to win the St. Petersburg mayoral election

Charlie Crist projected to win the St. Petersburg mayoral election
Charlie Crist
Charlie Crist projected to win the St. Petersburg mayoral election
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FLORIDA — Charlie Crist projected to win the St. Petersburg mayoral election.

Kenneth Welch has conceded after results showed Crist with 62% to 38% lead with 70% reporting.

WATCH: Crist is expected to give a speech around 8 p.m.:

St. Petersburg is set to continue plans for the historic gas plant district, addressing future flooding concerns, and negotiate a new contract with Duke Energy.

Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial

Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.

Brain surgery patients gets billed paid for after insurance denial

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