FLORIDA — Charlie Crist projected to win the St. Petersburg mayoral election.
Kenneth Welch has conceded after results showed Crist with 62% to 38% lead with 70% reporting.
WATCH: Crist is expected to give a speech around 8 p.m.:
St. Petersburg is set to continue plans for the historic gas plant district, addressing future flooding concerns, and negotiate a new contract with Duke Energy.
Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial
Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.
Brain surgery patients gets billed paid for after insurance denial