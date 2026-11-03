Florida midterm election live updates: Early returns show tight races

Florida voters will decide on a new governor and on who will represent Florida in the Senate and in Congress. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which includes changes to homestead exemptions and non-homestead property assessments.
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2026 Election Resources
8:11 p.m.
We are waiting for a speech from Kathy Castor in District 14
Watch live
7:43 p.m.
Charlie Crist is project to win the St. Petersburg mayor election.
7:28 p.m.
Amendment three is currently above the 60 percent threshold to pass with 52% of the votes counted
7:26 p.m.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the election results for Florida Governor
7:14 p.m.
49.6% counted by the AP show Jolly leading Donald in the governor's race.
David Jolly Dem 2,103,77452.58%
Byron Donalds GOP 1,853,73846.33%
7:10 p.m.
With 33.2% counted by the Associated Press, Angie Nixon leads Ashley Moody
Angie Nixon Dem 1,431,323 51.72%
Ashley Moody GOP 1,307,683 47.25%
Neil J. Gillespie NPA 28,4931.03%
7:07 p.m.
Early returns show Laurel Lee leading Robert People for District 15
Laurel Lee GOP 27,091 57.84%
Robert People Dem 19,746 42.16%
6:40 p.m.
Polls are set to close across the Tampa Bay area at 7 p.m. Tampa Bay 28 will be live at 7 p.m. with live reaction and the latest updates as results come in.
Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial
Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.