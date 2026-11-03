Florida midterm election live updates: Early returns show tight races

Florida voters will decide on a new governor and on who will represent Florida in the Senate and in Congress. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which includes changes to homestead exemptions and non-homestead property assessments.

If you have news tips about the election or voting issues, send them to newstips@wfts.com

2026 Election Resources



8:11 p.m.

We are waiting for a speech from Kathy Castor in District 14

Watch live

7:43 p.m.

Charlie Crist is project to win the St. Petersburg mayor election.

7:28 p.m.

Amendment three is currently above the 60 percent threshold to pass with 52% of the votes counted

7:26 p.m.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the election results for Florida Governor

7:14 p.m.

49.6% counted by the AP show Jolly leading Donald in the governor's race.

David Jolly Dem 2,103,77452.58%

Byron Donalds GOP 1,853,73846.33%

7:10 p.m.

With 33.2% counted by the Associated Press, Angie Nixon leads Ashley Moody

Angie Nixon Dem 1,431,323 51.72%

Ashley Moody GOP 1,307,683 47.25%

Neil J. Gillespie NPA 28,4931.03%

7:07 p.m.

Early returns show Laurel Lee leading Robert People for District 15

Laurel Lee GOP 27,091 57.84%

Robert People Dem 19,746 42.16%

6:40 p.m.

Polls are set to close across the Tampa Bay area at 7 p.m. Tampa Bay 28 will be live at 7 p.m. with live reaction and the latest updates as results come in.