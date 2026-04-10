News to Know for April 10

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and after a few rainy and windy days, Meteorologist Greg Dee says April weather returns to Tampa Bay today. With plenty of action on the agenda for this weekend, there are plenty of ways to get outside and enjoy the sun before the summer humidity sets in.

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News to Know

Artemis II crew set for splashdown after historic moon mission: The Artemis II crew is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego tonight, capping a historic 10-day mission that included a lunar flyby.



The Artemis II crew is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego tonight, capping a historic 10-day mission that included a lunar flyby. Gas prices surge: Hypermiling tips to squeeze every mile out of your tank: To help drivers save money at the pump, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska hit the streets in Pasco County with a driving expert to learn simple tricks like hypermiling.

WFTS

To help drivers save money at the pump, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska hit the streets in Pasco County with a driving expert to learn simple tricks like hypermiling. Hundreds of job seekers attend massive Zephyrhills job fair as Bauducco looks to fill 600 open positions: A Brazilian baked goods company is opening a new manufacturing facility in Zephyrhills, drawing hundreds of applicants to a local job fair.



A Brazilian baked goods company is opening a new manufacturing facility in Zephyrhills, drawing hundreds of applicants to a local job fair. Democrats grow bolder on talk about removing Trump from office after his Iran threats: A few Democrats attempted during a brief session of the House on Thursday to pass what's known as a war powers resolution on Iran, but Republicans did not acknowledge their request.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 60s this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says there will be no rain for most of our area with much lighter winds.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 10, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

There’s a new push to make the internet a little safer for kids — and it could change how you log on to some websites. Tampa Bay 28's consumer investigator Susan El Khoury is looking into the push to add age verification on sites.

Susan Solves It: Age verification on websites

Bolts fall short on the road

Despite securing a tying goal late in the game, Tampa Bay ultimately fell short in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens kept a 1-0 lead until Darren Raddysh tied the game while the Bolts' net was empty in the closing minutes of the game.

Montreal snapped back with a goal with a little more than a minute left, securing the win.

The Bolts' road trip continues as they head to Boston to take on the Bruins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .

Things to Do this Friday, April 10

Savor delicious food and drinks, enjoy live concerts and soak up the vibrant atmosphere at Busch Gardens’ Food, Wine & Garden Festival.

When: 12 p.m. Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Cost: Free with park admission.

Experience hilarious, offbeat celebrity conversations with viral sensation Funny Marco and his signature deadpan humor.

When: 7 & 9:45 p.m. Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club Cost: $37-$47



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.