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News to Know for April 10

News to Know for April 10, 2026
AP
News to Know for April 10, 2026
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Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and after a few rainy and windy days, Meteorologist Greg Dee says April weather returns to Tampa Bay today. With plenty of action on the agenda for this weekend, there are plenty of ways to get outside and enjoy the sun before the summer humidity sets in.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 60s this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says there will be no rain for most of our area with much lighter winds.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 10, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

There’s a new push to make the internet a little safer for kids — and it could change how you log on to some websites. Tampa Bay 28's consumer investigator Susan El Khoury is looking into the push to add age verification on sites.

Susan Solves It: Age verification on websites

Bolts fall short on the road

Despite securing a tying goal late in the game, Tampa Bay ultimately fell short in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens kept a 1-0 lead until Darren Raddysh tied the game while the Bolts' net was empty in the closing minutes of the game.

Montreal snapped back with a goal with a little more than a minute left, securing the win.

The Bolts' road trip continues as they head to Boston to take on the Bruins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here.

Things to Do this Friday, April 10

  • Savor delicious food and drinks, enjoy live concerts and soak up the vibrant atmosphere at Busch Gardens’ Food, Wine & Garden Festival.
    • When: 12 p.m.
    • Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
    • Cost: Free with park admission.
  • Experience hilarious, offbeat celebrity conversations with viral sensation Funny Marco and his signature deadpan humor.
    • When: 7 & 9:45 p.m.
    • Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club
    • Cost: $37-$47

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

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