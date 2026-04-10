Hundreds of job seekers attend massive Zephyrhills job fair as Bauducco looks to fill 600 open positions

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Hundreds of people attended one of the largest job fairs in Zephyrhills this morning, hoping to hand out their resumes and land a job.

The line at the Alice Hall Community Center wrapped around the building and all the way to the park. The event started at 10 a.m., but people were already lined up by eight.

Bauducco, a Brazilian company that makes baked goods including wafers, hosted the event and promised about 600 jobs. The company is working to expand its United States footprint and chose Florida to do it — opening a distribution center in Miami and now a manufacturing facility in Zephyrhills.

They are hiring for roles like machine operators, warehouse assistants, electricians and management.

Superb Staffing Solutions helped host the event. Jose Viltres, the company's chief operating officer, estimated over 500 people came out.

"It warms my heart to see all these people here looking for viable employment, looking for better opportunities and looking for an opportunity to not only advance their career but their lives," Viltres said.

Zephyrhills resident Dannellys Bernacet-Sifford was among those waiting in line.

"It makes me feel like I have a slim chance, but I think if I don't try, I won't get it," Bernacet-Sifford said.

Fellow Zephyrhills resident Joseph Salomon also attended the event.

"It makes me feel proud because it shows that they're, they're expanding Zephyrhills and making Zephyrhills a stronger city," Salomon said.

Because so many people showed up, not everyone got a chance to be seen, leaving some frustrated.

Organizers said they will only hire about 100 people from this event, but more job fairs are expected. Those who do get hired could start as early as June.



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