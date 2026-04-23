News to Know for April 23

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and while we’re not quite at the weekend yet, there’s plenty of excitement ahead tonight for Tampa Bay football fans. The 2026 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m., kicking off three days of picks, trades and highly anticipated decisions across the league. Tampa Bay 28 will be keeping an eye on the Bucs in a live blog as the draft unfolds, with plenty for fans to follow over the next few days.

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News to Know

HCSO asks for public's help finding 2 missing USF students: The search continues for two 27-year-old University of South Florida graduate students who have been missing for nearly a week.



The search continues for two 27-year-old University of South Florida graduate students who have been missing for nearly a week. Man arrested after shattering front door of Scientology building with BB gun: A Palm Harbor man was arrested in Clearwater on Monday after firing a BB gun and shattering the front door of a Church of Scientology building, authorities said.



WFTS

Florida Southern honors fallen grad Major Cody Khork as family reflects on his legacy: A natural leader. A friend to many. A passionate member of the U.S. Army. That’s how Major Cody Khork was remembered during a Wednesday ceremony at Florida Southern College.



A natural leader. A friend to many. A passionate member of the U.S. Army. That’s how Major Cody Khork was remembered during a Wednesday ceremony at Florida Southern College. Buccaneers could focus on bolstering their defense through the draft: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed some needs in free agency without making a big splash, signing several veteran players.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Highs return to the 80s under cloudy skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we may see some pop-up showers this afternoon and into the evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 23, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A JD Power study shows vehicle dependability has declined, with technology-related issues surpassing traditional mechanical problems in cars three years old. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to familiarize themselves with their vehicle’s technology and promptly address software or system updates to reduce future issues.

Susan Solves It: Vehicle Tech Troubles

Things to Do this Thursday, April 23

Learn and practice dance moves during line dancing lessons.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free

Explore the story of 70 years of heart and hope in a special legacy showcase.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Tampa River Center at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park Cost: Free

See Chris Tucker perform live on stage. When: 8 p.m. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts Cost: $65



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.