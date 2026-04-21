HCSO asks for public's help finding 2 missing USF students

University of South Florida Police Department (USFPD) and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) are asking for the public's help in finding two adults who have been reported last seen in Tampa on April 16.

HCSO said 27-year-old Zamil Limon and Nahida S. Bristy were last seen on April 16 in or around the USF-Tampa area. Limon is a USF doctoral student who was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home on Avalon Heights Boulevard in Tampa.

Authorities said Bristy is also a doctoral student who was last seen at 10 a.m. at the NES Building on the USF Tampa campus.

On April 17, around 5 p.m., a family friend notified USFPD after being unable to contact both people, and a missing person report was filed.

Anyone with any information on Limon or Bristy is asked to contact USFPD at 813-974-2628.