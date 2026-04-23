Man arrested after shattering front door of Scientology building with BB gun: CPD

CLEARWATER, FLA. — A Palm Harbor man was arrested in Clearwater on Monday after firing a BB gun and shattering the front door of a Church of Scientology building, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Feliks Acar, 19, was driving his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta on North Fort Harrison Avenue in the downtown Clearwater at about 12:32 a.m., when he fired several rounds from the BB gun at the front door at a building owned by the Church of Scientology, 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave.

The projectiles from the gun shattered the front door of the building.

He then left the area.

When he was later detained by the Clearwater Police Department, he told a detective that he knew it was owned by the church and that he intentionally fired the gun because of “his dislike of what he believed the organization represents,” the affidavit stated.

The weapon was identified as a Glock 19x-style Co2 powered BB gun.

The front door of the building was shattered, with damages estimated to be more than $1,000.

Acar was charged with criminal mischief, throwing a deadly missile into/at building and aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.