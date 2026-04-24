News to Know for April 24

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Auburndale this morning as part of our biweekly community show. During our time, we got a tour of the oldest home in the city, got a taste of what many call the best Barbecue in Central Florida, and visited a market with a working alligator farm and wildlife rescue on the property. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay, and who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

NFL DRAFT: Bucs have selected defensive star Rueben Bain Jr. from the University of Miami: Tampa Bay 28's Kevin Lewis explains the impact Rueben Bain Jr. will have on the Bucs.

Tampa Bay 28's Kevin Lewis explains the impact Rueben Bain Jr. will have on the Bucs. Downtown Auburndale growing with new businesses opening up: Auburndale has a small-town feel, with an up-and-coming downtown. WFTS

St. Pete-Clearwater sees rebound in bed tax revenue: Tourism is back and better than ever at our beaches. Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is reporting historic tourism numbers.



Tourism is back and better than ever at our beaches. Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is reporting historic tourism numbers. US special forces soldier arrested after allegedly winning $400,000 on Maduro raid: A U.S. special forces soldier involved in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was arrested for allegedly betting on that operation, netting him $400,000 in profits, according to a person familiar with the matter.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 60s this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says it'll feel a bit more humid today as highs climb into the 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 24, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, April 24

Savor a secret three-course meal while blindfolded for a heightened taste and aroma experience at Dining in the Dark.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Centre Club - Tampa Cost: Prices vary by item

Join Bolts fans for a watch party as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to go up 2-1 in round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.