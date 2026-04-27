News to Know for April 27, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and Tampa Bay is slowly easing into the new week after hosting BTS’s first U.S. stops on their world tour. The concert brought tens of thousands of people to the Bay Area for two shows and fan events across the city, and the fun isn't over yet. With one more show on the agenda for Tuesday, fans should continue to plan for traffic, and those not attending should probably just avoid the area altogether.

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News to Know

Unidentified human remains recovered in Pinellas County: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said human remains were recovered from the waterways in the area of Interstate 275 and 4th Street North on Sunday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said human remains were recovered from the waterways in the area of Interstate 275 and 4th Street North on Sunday. Alleged manifesto reveals suspect targeted Trump officials at Correspondents' Dinner: The suspect's family alerted police in Connecticut about the alleged manifesto, which was sent to family members minutes before the incident.

WFTS

The suspect's family alerted police in Connecticut about the alleged manifesto, which was sent to family members minutes before the incident. Your Voice: BTS fans excited for group's Tampa concerts: Before the shows, fans have been lining up to grab exclusive merch, and Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake joined the action as the “Army” takes over Tampa.



Before the shows, fans have been lining up to grab exclusive merch, and Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake joined the action as the “Army” takes over Tampa. Man dies after possible medical episode leads to crash in gated community: FHP: A 69-year-old Lakewood Ranch man died after a possible medical episode caused him to crash inside a gated community on Sunday.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Highs may reach the 90s today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says there will be enough moisture around for a few pop-up showers this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 27, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

As hurricane season approaches, reviewing your insurance policy, understanding coverage limits and deductibles, and documenting your property can help protect you if disaster strikes. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises residents to review their coverage and document all belongings before hurricane season to ensure they’re fully prepared to file a claim if needed.

Susan Solves It: Hurricane Insurance Prep

Things to Do this Monday, April 27

Watch The Christophers perform live in concert.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Tampa Theatre Cost: $14

Play rounds of mini golf and enjoy game night activities at PopStroke.

When: 7 p.m. Where: PopStroke Tampa Cost: $25

Explore the history and exhibits during a tour of the Tampa Rough Riders Museum.

When: 11 a.m. Where: Tampa Rough Riders Headquarters and Museum Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.