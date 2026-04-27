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Unidentified human remains recovered near Howard Frankland Bridge: Hillsborough deputies

Unidentified human remains recovered near Howard Frankland Bridge: Hillsborough deputies
WFTS
Unidentified human remains recovered near Howard Frankland Bridge: Hillsborough deputies
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PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said human remains were recovered from the waterways in the area of Interstate 275 and 4th Street North on Sunday.

HCSO said the remains have not been identified at this time and the body is in the possession of the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is an active investigation, per the report.

The body was found over the weekend as HCSO's marine and dive teams were searching for Nahida Bristy's body near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the scene Sunday and saw numerous law enforcement officers and the forensics team on site. Hillsborough County State Attorney Susie Lopez was also seen talking with investigators.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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