Man dies after possible medical episode leads to crash in gated community: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old Lakewood Ranch man died after a possible medical episode caused him to crash inside a gated community on Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was driving a 2017 Lexus on Eagles Way Watch in Manatee County when the vehicle left the roadway, went over a curb, and struck shrubs on the shoulder.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.