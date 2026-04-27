Man dies after possible medical episode leads to crash in gated community: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old Lakewood Ranch man died after a possible medical episode caused him to crash inside a gated community on Sunday.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was driving a 2017 Lexus on Eagles Way Watch in Manatee County when the vehicle left the roadway, went over a curb, and struck shrubs on the shoulder.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines
An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines