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Man dies after possible medical episode leads to crash in gated community: FHP

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MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old Lakewood Ranch man died after a possible medical episode caused him to crash inside a gated community on Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was driving a 2017 Lexus on Eagles Way Watch in Manatee County when the vehicle left the roadway, went over a curb, and struck shrubs on the shoulder.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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