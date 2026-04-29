News to Know for April 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we only have two days left before April shifts to May. Although it may feel like spring is flying by, don't worry, we still have a little way to go. The summer solstice, which marks the official first day of summer, is on June 21. So, regardless of how warm and humid it starts to feel outside, we’re still a ways away from a new season.

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News to Know

Grieving friends pack Tampa courtroom during USF double murder suspect's hearing: Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27-year-old doctoral students from Bangladesh, disappeared on April 16. With their families still in Bangladesh, their classmates and friends stepped in to represent them during the case status hearing for the suspect, Hisham Abugharbieh.



Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27-year-old doctoral students from Bangladesh, disappeared on April 16. With their families still in Bangladesh, their classmates and friends stepped in to represent them during the case status hearing for the suspect, Hisham Abugharbieh. Man who plays 'Santa' in Polk Christmas events arrested in human trafficking sting: PCSO: A 68-year-old Winter Haven man who plays Santa Claus in major Christmas events in Polk County was arrested on April 21 after attempting to solicit sex from a 13-year-old girl, authorities said.



WFTS

From Havana to Florida: A historic bond facing an uncertain future: Cuba is just 90 miles from Florida, but its history and future are deeply tied to Tampa’s story.



Cuba is just 90 miles from Florida, but its history and future are deeply tied to Tampa’s story. Family remembers 19-year-old killed in crash in Pasco County: Family and friends remember a 19-year-old who was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Pasco County.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Most of us will start in the high 60s this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says humidity levels will slowly rise as we get closer to the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 29, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Lightning and Canadiens head to Tampa for pivotal Game 5

The first-round series is now a best-of-three between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens, with the teams returning to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in Game 4 in Montreal to even the series at two games apiece.

Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel led the scoring attack to two goals in the third period, including the game-winner with less than five minutes in regulation.

With Game 6 already scheduled, the Bolts' quest for the cup continues tonight at Benchmark International Arena when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 5 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out the iconic Alessi Bakery, which has a new location for its scachatta and tres leches cakes. A local institution since 1912, Alessi Bakery moved a few doors down on Cypress Street.

Tampa's iconic Alessi Bakery gets new location for its scachatta and cakes

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 29

Watch the tribute performance “Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC” celebrating the iconic duo’s music and message.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Tampa Theatre Cost: $15

Enjoy an outdoor screening of the animated film Madagascar, designed for a family-friendly evening.

When: 5 p.m. Where: Lower Deck Cost: Free

designed for a family-friendly evening. Experience the thrill of a scenic zip line ride during a sunset adventure for two.

When: 11 a.m. Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $79



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.