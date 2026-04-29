Man who plays 'Santa' in Polk Christmas events arrested in human trafficking sting: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, FLA. — A 68-year-old Winter Haven man who plays Santa Claus in major Christmas events in Polk County was arrested on April 21 after attempting to solicit sex from a 13-year-old girl, authorities said.

Thomas Hicks was charged with human trafficking after soliciting a human resources specialist who was posing as the 13-year-old girl during a Polk County Sheriff’s Office human trafficking sting.

Hicks, 68, plays “Santa” every year for major Christmas events in Polk County, according to the arrest report.

During a phone call on April 20, an undercover detective who posed as a human trafficker spoke with Hicks and agreed to a price of $200 for sex with the child.

On April 21, Hicks told the undercover agent that he was sitting in the parking lot in a Hyundai Sant Fe.

He was then approached by the Sheriff’s Office.

A total of $382 was in his wallet, which included two $100 bills, which was the price agreed upon, the report stated.

During law enforcement questioning, Hicks said he has been married for more than 50 years, but regularly goes on prostitution sites, according to the affidavit.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the human trafficking sting.