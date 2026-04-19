Teen motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old New Port Richey man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Pasco County.

Authorities said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Industrial Boulevard and Anclote Boulevard. The motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the pickup, driven by a 33-year-old Holiday man, turned left into its path.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene, while the pickup driver was not injured.