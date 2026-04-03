News to Know for April 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we're gearing up for another busy weekend in Tampa Bay. From local markets to live shows, there are plenty of ways to get outside and enjoy the summer-like weather. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we could see some showers this weekend, so keep that in mind and make sure you plan your outdoor activities around the rain.

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News to Know

Stetson Law grads ramp up pressure on school after Pam Bondi's firing: Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills breaks down why some alums want the school to revoke Pam Bondi’s honors and publicly reaffirm its commitment to legal ethics.



Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills breaks down why some alums want the school to revoke Pam Bondi’s honors and publicly reaffirm its commitment to legal ethics. Dozens of nations are searching for a diplomatic solution to the Hormuz blockade: Foreign ministers and officials from over 40 countries met Thursday as they search for a peaceful resolution to Iran's ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

AP This image taken from video provided by NASA shows the Earth, left, from NASA's Orion spacecraft as it fired its engines heading toward the moon Thursday, April 2, 2026. (NASA via AP)

Artemis II astronauts rocket toward the moon after spending a day around Earth: NASA had the Artemis II crew stick close to home for a day to test their capsule’s life-support systems before clearing them for lunar departure.



NASA had the Artemis II crew stick close to home for a day to test their capsule’s life-support systems before clearing them for lunar departure. Sarasota deputies investigate officer-involved shooting: SCSO: Officials said there is no threat to public safety, and the Criminal Investigation Section is actively working the case.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 80s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says today's rain coverage will likely be around half of yesterday's.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 3, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Small, consistent actions like paying bills on time, keeping credit utilization low, and checking for errors can significantly improve your credit score. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying bills promptly, keeping credit utilization under 30%, ideally near 10%, and regularly reviewing your credit report for mistakes to help maximize your score.

Susan Solves It: Boost Your Credit

Bolts back in first place in the Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirrelli led the Bolts to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

Cirrelli secured his second career hat-trick against the Penguins, and Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Zemgus Girgensons also found the back of the net to secure the win.

The Bolts now sit atop the Atlantic Division once again with 100 points.

Tampa Bay's homestand comes to an end on Saturday when they host the Boston Bruins at 5 p.m.

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 4:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Friday, April 3

Watch the theatrical production of “A Magnificent Life” telling a captivating story on stage.

When: 4:45 p.m. Where: Tampa Theatre Cost: $14

Paddle along the water at sunset and enjoy a happy hour experience with Urban Kai.

When: 5 p.m. Where: Urban Kai Cost: $25

Explore Busch Gardens’ Food, Wine & Garden Festival featuring culinary dishes, drinks, and garden displays.

When: 12 p.m. Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Cost: Free with park admission



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.