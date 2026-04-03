Sarasota suspect in deputy shooting violated pretrial release, drew gun: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An armed man was shot by deputies during a disturbance call in Sarasota on Tuesday evening after refusing to put down his gun, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported that four deputies arrived at the 2100 block of 59th Street at about 6:34 p.m., locating 53-year-old Robert James Boast seated behind a residence.

When approached, Boast removed a handgun from his waistband. Police ordered him to drop the weapon, but say he pointed it toward one of them. Two deputies then fired their weapons in response to the threat.

Deputies provided first aid until Sarasota County Fire Rescue arrived, and Boast was taken to a local hospital and is listed as critical but stable.

Officials said Boast had an outstanding Manatee County warrant for violation of pretrial release related to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and the investigation remains ongoing.