News to Know for April 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and the weekend is nearly in sight. Have you made any plans yet? If not, I have a suggestion: This weekend is the 10th annual Tampa Riverfest. On Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy a wide range of free activities, including live music, local curated food, a lantern parade, or even a wiener dog parade. Tickets are free, so get outside and indulge in a decade-long Tampa tradition.

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News to Know

Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms: New documents reveal why Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw terminated Assistant Police Chief Ruth Cate last month.



New documents reveal why Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw terminated Assistant Police Chief Ruth Cate last month. Man guilty of killing his 13-year-old step-niece is set to be Florida's 6th execution of 2026: A Florida man convicted of beating and choking his 13-year-old step-niece to death nearly 50 years ago is set to be executed Thursday evening.

Tarpon Springs Police Department

Driver sought in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash arrested: An Oldsmar man sought in a hit-and-run Tarpon Springs crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist has been arrested, authorities said.



An Oldsmar man sought in a hit-and-run Tarpon Springs crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist has been arrested, authorities said. Country outlaw David Allan Coe, writer of “Take This Job and Shove It,” dies at 86: Coe's wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone on Wednesday.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Most areas in the 70s this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says winds from the west are bringing in warmer and more humid air off the Gulf.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 30, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Delta Airlines is cutting some flights and raising fares as rising fuel costs put pressure on operations and ticket prices. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises booking early and staying flexible with travel dates to avoid higher prices and limited flight options.

Susan Solves It: Delta Flight Cuts

Bolts fall short in Game 5

Despite numerous attempted comebacks, Tampa Bay ultimately fell short in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Rookie Dominic James and Jake Guentzel were able to find the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Canadiens from walking away from Game 5 with a victory.

The Canadiens are leading the first-round playoff series 3-2, and the Bolts will need to secure a win in Game 6 to force a Game 7.

The quest for the cup continues at Centre Bank Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 6 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Daly Discoveries

Hottest fashion at Hillsborough County Courthouse? Friendship bracelets. Assistant State Attorneys Skyler Jackle and April Pent told Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly they prefer to lift up instead of lock up.

Hottest fashion at Hillsborough County Courthouse? Friendship bracelets

Things to Do this Thursday, April 30

Explore the new exhibit “The Wankel Rotary Engine: Innovation That Never Went Mainstream” and learn about its unique engineering history.

When: 10 a.m. Where: Tampa Bay Automobile Museum Cost: $12

Experience a sunset zip line adventure for two with views over the treetops and waterways.

When: 11 a.m. Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $79

Discover the history of cigar manufacturing in Tampa at “Cigar City: Bringing Industry to Tampa.”

When: 2 p.m. Where: Tampa Bay History Center Cost: $18.95



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.