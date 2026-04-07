News to know for April 7

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and we're kicking off the morning with scattered showers across Tampa Bay. Got outdoor plans later? Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain will move east by the afternoon, although you may want to bring a light jacket because there will also be a noticeable breeze with gusts reaching around 30 mph at times.

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News to Know

Tampa police activate Purple Alert for missing, endangered man with autism: Police said Zachariah Robert Davis was last seen leaving his residence in the 8300 block of North 13th Street at around 10 p.m. on April 6.



Police said Zachariah Robert Davis was last seen leaving his residence in the 8300 block of North 13th Street at around 10 p.m. on April 6. The Latest: Iran rejects ceasefire deal as Trump's deadline for attacks on infrastructure nears: Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war as U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer.

WFTS

Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war as U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer. Pinellas County Schools' weapons detection pilot program begins: Pinellas County Schools is stepping up its efforts when it comes to gun safety. Starting April 7, the school district are implementing a new pilot program exploring the latest technology for detecting weapons.



Pinellas County Schools is stepping up its efforts when it comes to gun safety. Starting April 7, the school district are implementing a new pilot program exploring the latest technology for detecting weapons. Students at USF invited to sign beam used for the construction of a new on-campus football stadium: Construction has started on the new stadium, and once it's built, students will no longer have to travel to Raymond James Stadium for home football games.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Rainy start with temps in the 60s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we can expect periods of showers, some heavy at times, through mid-morning.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 7, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

As we get closer to the deadline to file your taxes, the IRS is warning you to be careful of scams. Consumer investigator Susan El Khoury explains how the feds are now giving you a new tool to help them crack down on illegal tax activity.

Susan Solves It: IRS website for reporting fraud

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 7

Celebrate the Rays’ home opening week at Tropicana Field as they face the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series.

When: 6:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field Cost: Prices vary by ticket

Test your knowledge with weekly Tuesday trivia hosted by Timeless Entertainment while enjoying a dining reservation.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free with dining reservation



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.