Students at USF invited to sign beam used for the construction of a new on-campus football stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Students at the University of South Florida will have an opportunity to sign a beam that will be used in the construction of a new on-campus football stadium.

The university held a kickoff ceremony on Monday at the Marshall Student Center.

Students are excited to become part of USF's history.

"Go bulls! We're very excited for it. I’m very excited for the stadium to be built and what it’ll do for our student community," said Olivia Rosenbaum, a junior at USF.

Construction has started on the new stadium, and once it's built, students will no longer have to travel to Raymond James Stadium for home football games.

"I am so excited for the on-campus stadium. I have a lot of friends that go to UF and FSU, and I’ve been to their games, and the energy there is unmatched compared to what we have at Raymond James, so I’m super excited for the on-campus stadium and what it’s going to bring to our campus," said Nico Lavaud, a student.

Students were expected to sign the beam on Monday, but it was postponed because of rainy weather.

Students may now sign the beam Tuesday-Thursday outside the Marshall Student Center.

The beam weighs approximately 26,000 pounds. It is one of more than 7,100 steel structural pieces used to construct the stadium. The beam will be part of the construction of the stadium's student section.

Other changes will be coming to the USF area.

The Fletcher District will be within walking distance of the new stadium. It will be located on the north side of Fletcher. The project includes a hotel, housing, restaurants and other amenities.

"You have a number of game-changing opportunities all happening in this part of town, and it’s something that’s truly going to transform our hometown in a very big way," said Rob Higgins, CEO of USF Athletics.

Fans will also be able to sign another beam at USF Football's Spring Game on April 19 at Corbett Stadium.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.