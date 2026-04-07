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Tampa police activate Purple Alert for missing, endangered man with autism: TPD

Tampa police activate Purple Alert for missing, endangered man with autism: TPD
Tampa Police Department
Tampa police activate Purple Alert for missing, endangered man with autism: TPD
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) activated a Purple Alert on Tuesday morning for a missing 20-year-old man with autism.

Police said Zachariah Robert Davis was last seen leaving his residence in the 8300 block of North 13th Street at around 10 p.m. on April 6.

Davis was last seen wearing a white jacket, khaki pants and black shoes, per the alert.

Police also said he functions at the cognitive level of a 12-year-old.

Officials urge anyone with information on Davis's whereabouts to call TPD at 813-231-6130.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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