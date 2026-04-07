Tampa police activate Purple Alert for missing, endangered man with autism: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) activated a Purple Alert on Tuesday morning for a missing 20-year-old man with autism.

Police said Zachariah Robert Davis was last seen leaving his residence in the 8300 block of North 13th Street at around 10 p.m. on April 6.

Davis was last seen wearing a white jacket, khaki pants and black shoes, per the alert.

Police also said he functions at the cognitive level of a 12-year-old.

Officials urge anyone with information on Davis's whereabouts to call TPD at 813-231-6130.