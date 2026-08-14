News to Know for Aug. 14

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Town 'n' Country this morning as part of our biweekly community show. The unincorporated area of Tampa stretches from the airport west to the Upper Tampa Bay coastline and south to Rocky Point. During our time, we learned about the community's identity, checked out the local culinary scene, and even visited a place where you can drive a Corvette on the water. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay; Who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

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News to Know

Polk County commissioners to discuss potential impact of property tax cut: Polk County commissioners will discuss the potential impact of Florida’s proposed property tax amendment during a work session Friday, as local governments across the state prepare for the possibility of reduced property tax revenue.



Polk County commissioners will discuss the potential impact of Florida’s proposed property tax amendment during a work session Friday, as local governments across the state prepare for the possibility of reduced property tax revenue. US prepared to hold Strait of Hormuz 'indefinitely', Hegseth says: While President Trump maintains that the U.S. controls the key waterway, Iran alleges it is in control and is making public demands to open it. WFTS

Child rape survivor settles negligence lawsuit after police 'purged' evidence in 1990 sexual battery case: Liz Bradshaw was sexually assaulted at 11 years old. More than 30 years later, she discovered the Melbourne Police Department never arrested her attacker and destroyed the evidence.



Liz Bradshaw was sexually assaulted at 11 years old. More than 30 years later, she discovered the Melbourne Police Department never arrested her attacker and destroyed the evidence. Town 'n' Country: Tampa's diverse, tight-knit community that prefers to fly under the radar: Town 'n' Country is an unincorporated area of Tampa that stretches from the airport west to the Upper Tampa Bay coastline and south to Rocky Point.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Expect another hot and humid day. Meteorologist Jason Adams says another heat advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, August 14, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, Aug. 14