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Polk County commissioners to discuss potential impact of property tax cut

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POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County commissioners will discuss the potential impact of Florida’s proposed property tax amendment during a work session Friday, as local governments across the state prepare for the possibility of reduced property tax revenue.

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Polk County Administration Building in Bartow. The meeting will include a discussion of property tax reform and its potential impact on several county funding sources.

The proposed amendment would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

Sheriff Grady Judd said last week that county leaders estimate the amendment could result in a $100 million to $130 million reduction in Polk County's revenue. Judd called the potential loss “staggering.”

Reached via text message on Thursday, Commissioner Becky Troutman said the county would work with voters' intentions if property taxes are reduced. She said public safety would remain an essential priority, but services considered nonessential could become fee-based, be reduced or, in some cases, eliminated.

“Polk County will remain a safe place to live and work,” she assured.

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Friday’s discussion is expected to examine the potential impact on several county revenue sources, including:

  • General Fund millage
  • Emergency Medical millage
  • Transportation millage
  • Environmental Lands millage
  • Parks MSTU
  • Library MSTU
  • Stormwater MSTU
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The agenda also includes a discussion of an infrastructure and property tax reform plan from Commissioner Bill Braswell.

The proposed amendment would need approval from at least 60% of Florida voters in November to take effect.

In the Mulberry Walmart parking lot, voters' reactions on Thursday were largely in favor of the proposed tax cuts.

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Of the roughly dozen people interviewed, most said they plan to vote yes. Some of them argued local governments have room to cut spending before cutting services.

Gerald Reynolds, who has lived in Mulberry since 1971, said he doesn't believe the threat of service cuts will change his vote.

Mark Devries of Lakeland remains undecided and said he wants more details about where those cuts could fall before making up his mind.

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