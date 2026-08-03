News to Know for Aug. 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Monday, and over the weekend we entered a new month. While there's plenty of exciting things on the agenda for August, for parents, the new month means one thing: Back to school. With about a week of summer break left, it's time to fit in some last-minute summer activities while making sure your kids are ready to get back on track for the new year. For back-to-school tips and tricks, click here.
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News to Know
- 'We all feel the pinch': parents say back-to-school shopping costs more, here's what's driving prices: From notebooks to backpacks, Hillsborough and Pasco families are feeling the financial pressure of back-to-school shopping as inflation and tariffs push prices higher.
Early voting for 2026 primary election starts Monday in Hillsborough County: Early voting will be available from Aug. 3-16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters can choose to vote in any of the 27 early voting locations during this time.
- Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD: A Sarasota County firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while crews battled a structure fire Sunday afternoon.
Trump says he will order halt to Iran strikes after parameters reached for deal to end war: Iran’s defense minister said on X that the country was “neither surprised nor passive” at Trump’s announcement.
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Today's Weather Outlook
We're waking up to mostly cloudy skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain will impact the coast through the first half of today.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
A new survey found families expect to spend about $130 less on back-to-school shopping this year as higher everyday costs continue to strain budgets. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises shoppers to reuse supplies they already own, make a list before buying and take advantage of Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday and store discounts.
Daly Discoveries
Evelyn Johnson, the Queen of Fred's Market in Plant City, prepares for her 99th birthday. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly spoke to the unstoppable matriarch, who still shows up to work Monday through Friday.
Things to Do this Monday, Aug. 3
- Pick fresh flowers from the fields at Keel Farms and create your own bouquet to take home.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Keel Farms
- Cost: $6
- Read, craft, play games or relax with others during Mundane Mondays at Lowry Parcade.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: BarrieHaus Beer Co.
- Cost: TBD
- Watch a screening of “Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World” and learn more about the poet’s life and work.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Tampa Theatre
- Cost: $14