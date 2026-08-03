News to Know for Aug. 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and over the weekend we entered a new month. While there's plenty of exciting things on the agenda for August, for parents, the new month means one thing: Back to school. With about a week of summer break left, it's time to fit in some last-minute summer activities while making sure your kids are ready to get back on track for the new year. For back-to-school tips and tricks, click here.

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News to Know

'We all feel the pinch': parents say back-to-school shopping costs more, here's what's driving prices: From notebooks to backpacks, Hillsborough and Pasco families are feeling the financial pressure of back-to-school shopping as inflation and tariffs push prices higher.



From notebooks to backpacks, Hillsborough and Pasco families are feeling the financial pressure of back-to-school shopping as inflation and tariffs push prices higher. Early voting for 2026 primary election starts Monday in Hillsborough County: Early voting will be available from Aug. 3-16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters can choose to vote in any of the 27 early voting locations during this time. Sarasota County Fire Department

Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD: A Sarasota County firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while crews battled a structure fire Sunday afternoon.



A Sarasota County firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while crews battled a structure fire Sunday afternoon. Trump says he will order halt to Iran strikes after parameters reached for deal to end war: Iran’s defense minister said on X that the country was “neither surprised nor passive” at Trump’s announcement.

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Today's Weather Outlook

We're waking up to mostly cloudy skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain will impact the coast through the first half of today.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

August 3, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new survey found families expect to spend about $130 less on back-to-school shopping this year as higher everyday costs continue to strain budgets. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises shoppers to reuse supplies they already own, make a list before buying and take advantage of Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday and store discounts.

Susan Solves It: School Savings

Daly Discoveries

Evelyn Johnson, the Queen of Fred's Market in Plant City, prepares for her 99th birthday. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly spoke to the unstoppable matriarch, who still shows up to work Monday through Friday.

Queen of Fred's Market Evelyn Johnson gets ready for her 99th birthday

Things to Do this Monday, Aug. 3