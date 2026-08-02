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Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD

Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD
Sarasota County Fire Department
Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD
Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD
Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD
Posted

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota County firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while crews battled a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sarasota County Fire Department officials, crews responded shortly before noon to the 1000 block of Herndon Place after reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene within six minutes and contained the fire, officials said.

During the response, a firefighter experienced a medical emergency. Crews at the scene provided treatment before the firefighter was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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