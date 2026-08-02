Sarasota firefighter hospitalized after medical emergency at house fire: SCFD

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota County firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while crews battled a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sarasota County Fire Department officials, crews responded shortly before noon to the 1000 block of Herndon Place after reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene within six minutes and contained the fire, officials said.

During the response, a firefighter experienced a medical emergency. Crews at the scene provided treatment before the firefighter was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Sarasota County Fire Department