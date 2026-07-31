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Early voting for 2026 primary election starts Monday across Tampa Bay

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Wendi Lane
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the 2026 primary election starts on Monday, Aug. 3, in Hillsborough County, according to county officials.

Early voting will be available from Aug. 3-16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters can choose to vote in any of the 27 early voting locations during this time.

The county says this is different from Election Day, when voters must vote in the polling place assigned to their precinct.

For more on early voting information in your area, visit the links below:

Along with in-person voting, the county says each early voting location has a Secure Ballot Intake Station where voters can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots.

For more information on how to request a vote-by-mail ballot, click here.

The full list of acceptable IDs, along with a list of early voting locations, can be found on the county's website.

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