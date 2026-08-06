News to Know for Aug. 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and the weekend is finally in sight. Meteorologist Greg Dee says a tropical wave will pass near Florida on Friday, so expect more pop-up showers throughout the weekend. As per usual, there's plenty of action across the Tampa Bay area this weekend; just make sure you keep the rain in mind as you plan your agenda.

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News to Know

Tampa begins $1 million repaving project on New Tampa Boulevard after years of resident complaints: The city is repaving about 1.8 miles of New Tampa Boulevard from Meadow Pointe Drive to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, with overnight crews working to limit traffic disruptions.



The city is repaving about 1.8 miles of New Tampa Boulevard from Meadow Pointe Drive to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, with overnight crews working to limit traffic disruptions. Tax cut or train wreck? Amendment 3 opposition gains muscle as supporters stay muted: The campaign against Florida’s sweeping property-tax amendment is expanding by the day. A comparable effort to pass it, so far, barely exists.

WFTS

Inside Bishop Animal Shelter: County responds to community concerns, acknowledges work still needed: For months, Manatee County residents have raised concerns about conditions at the Bishop Animal Shelter.



For months, Manatee County residents have raised concerns about conditions at the Bishop Animal Shelter. Hillsborough County commissioners vote to study AI data center impacts, direct attorney to draft moratorium: The county is acting before any applications have been filed and while the county remains under active water restrictions due to drought.



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Today's Weather Outlook

The rain returns to typical summer timing today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says after 1 p.m., you should check the radar often and look to the east.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Aug 6, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Thursday, August 6